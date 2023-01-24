Jawa 42 Tawang Limited Edition : What makes it special 

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the limited edition Jawa 42 Tawang Edition, which is exclusively for customers from Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.
Only 100 units of the Jawa 42 Tawang edition have been made and the motorcycle was unveiled to the public at the Torgya Festival in Tawang by the Monpa community.
The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition celebrates the pristine natural beauty and vibrant culture of Arunachal Pradesh, an unexplored motorcycling haven.
Based on the Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black, the limited edition takes inspiration from Lungta, the mythical wind horse that's part of the legends in the region. It symbolises prosperity and good fortune.
The 42 Tawang Edition gets the Lungta motif on the fuel tank and front fender.
There are inscriptions inspired by the region across the motorcycle’s body panels as well.
Each motorcycle also gets a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark the special edition units.
Customers also get a customised helmet and jacket as well as accessories like bar-end mirrors, headlamp grille, rear grab rail, and a crash guard on the Jawa 42 Tawang.
Power comes from the familiar 293 cc liquid-cooled motor tuned for 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. There are no mechanical changes on the 42 Tawang.