James Bond's favourite carmaker turns 110 years

Aston Martin celebrated its 110the anniversary with a special logo
The logo features Aston Martin’s renowned wings marque, which was redesigned in 2022
The logo debuted on the nose of AMR23 challenger, Aston Martin's livery at F1 this year
Aston Martin will celebrate its 110th anniversary throughout 2023
Its home Grand Prix at Silverstone will see special celebration of the carmaker's legacy
Aston Martin is expected to introduce the first of its next generation of sports cars this year
The carmaker claims customers are influenced to buy its cars due to its F1 credentials
Besides F1, Aston Martin is also known for its silver screen presence through James Bond franchise
It recently introduced the DBS 770 Ultimate as the most powerful Aston Martin ever