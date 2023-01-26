Dare Devil is the Motorcycle Riders Display Team of Signal Corps of Indian Army
Every year, this rider's team performs some unique stunts on motorcycles
The 74th Republic Day in 2023 was no different
They were trialling on Kartavya Path for the last few days and January 26 was the D-day
The skilled performers show multiple stunts on different motorcycles
Around 15 motorcycles and more than 35 riders took part in these stunts
Not only in Delhi, but the Dare Devils showcased their skills in various other parts of the country as well
Besides the Indian Army's standard issue Royal Enfield motorcycles, some other models too were used for these stunts
The stunts shown by the Indian Army personnel were some of the best attractions of Republic Day parade in New Delhi