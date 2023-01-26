Indian Army's Dare Devils showcased some unique stunts on Republic Day

Published Jan 26, 2023

Dare Devil is the Motorcycle Riders Display Team of Signal Corps of Indian Army

Every year, this rider's team performs some unique stunts on motorcycles

The 74th Republic Day in 2023 was no different

They were trialling on Kartavya Path for the last few days and January 26 was the D-day

The skilled performers show multiple stunts on different motorcycles

Around 15 motorcycles and more than 35 riders took part in these stunts

Not only in Delhi, but the Dare Devils showcased their skills in various other parts of the country as well

Besides the Indian Army's standard issue Royal Enfield motorcycles, some other models too were used for these stunts

The stunts shown by the Indian Army personnel were some of the best attractions of Republic Day parade in New Delhi
