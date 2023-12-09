Introduced as the most affordable Stealth Edition bike of Triumph in India, it comes priced at ₹9.09 lakh (ex-showroom)
While it is same as standard model in terms of equipment and powertrain, the paint job sets it apart from the regular motorcycle
Like other motorcycles in Stealth Edition series, it comes with a paint that delivers different appearance from different angles
The overall design and features of the bike remains same as the standard model
Engine, transmission and other specification details of this motorcycle remain unchanged as the regular model
The neo-retro motorcycle is completely hand-painted, which makes it more exclusive
The bike is already available for booking and its delivery will commence from March 2024