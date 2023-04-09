Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept at the 2023 New York International Auto Show
The concept celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with visual accents
It also gets lighting and iconic Disney music to bring out the magic
It sports new Gravity Gold Matte paint scheme and Disney-inspired wheel styles
It gets Disney100 Platinum Edition exterior badging
Inside the cabin, Disney100 logo is embossed on the front seat headrests
The logo can also be found on floor mats and centre console
The concept's interior screen also gets a Disney-themed intro animation
The model is likely to make it on the production line later in limited numbers