Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept can cheer up every Disney fan

Published Apr 09, 2023

Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept at the 2023 New York International Auto Show

 The concept celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with visual accents 

It also gets lighting and iconic Disney music to bring out the magic

It sports new Gravity Gold Matte paint scheme and Disney-inspired wheel styles

It gets Disney100 Platinum Edition exterior badging

 Inside the cabin, Disney100 logo is embossed on the front seat headrests

The logo can also be found on floor mats and centre console

 The concept's interior screen also gets a Disney-themed intro animation

The model is likely to make it on the production line later in limited numbers
