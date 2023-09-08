Hyundai i20 facelift prices announced. Check how much you need to pay

Published Sep 08, 2023

Hyundai has launched the new i20 hatchback at a starting price of 6.99 lakh

The price goes up to 11.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant

The new i20 is available in five variants called Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O)

The hatchback will be available in six single exterior colour options, including new Amazon Gray, and 2 dual-tone options

The new i20 is also safer with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, ESC, Hill Hold Assist and more as standard features

The looks of the new i20 has updated with a new parametric grille, signature LED DRLs and new bumpers

The size of the alloy wheels on the 2023 i20 hatchback are 16 inches

The interior too has been updated with new dual tone grey and black interiors, semi leatherette seats

Among other things, changes in the inside the cabin includes this new D-Cut steering wheel

The new i20 will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to either manual or iVT transmission

The carmaker has pulled the plug on the turbocharged unit offered in the previous generation model
