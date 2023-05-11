Hyundai i20 facelift makes debut. Coming to India soon

Hyundai has officially unveiled the new i20 with sportier looks and new features
The new i20 will come with a redesigned front face which renders a sportier look
The front grille and the headlight units have been reworked on the new i20
The LED taillight unit and the bumper at the rear have also been redesigned
The new i20 will stand on a set of 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels with sporty design
On the inside, the i20 will get updated 10.25-inch driver display and infotainment screens
Under the hood, the new i20 will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit that can generate between 100 hp and 120 hp
Hyundai will begin production of the i20 facelift later this year and launch the carby the end of 2023
In India it will rival the likes of Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz among others