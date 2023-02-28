Hyundai i10 facelift with ADAS and N-Line version break covers

Hyundai has unveiled the new i10 facelift with ADAS and its small hatchback, N-Line version

The i10 facelift comes with subtle cosmetic changes this time

The front grille features honeycomb-shaped DRLs

The i10 N-Line variant gets a design inspired from motorsport

The car sits on new 16‑inch alloy wheels

The model sports a standard 4.2-inch LCD cluster and USB type-C in the front and rear sides

There is also second-generation eCall based on the 4G network and Over The Air (OTA) map updates

The automaker has maintained the eight‑inch display screen, Audio Video Navigation (AVN), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charger
