Hyundai Motor will soon unveil the Exter SUV, to rival Tata Punch
The carmaker has confirmed that the Exter SUV will come with 26 standard safety features
Over 40 advanced safety features will be offered with the top-end variants as optional
Standard safety features include 6 airbags, three-point seat belt, ABS with EBD and more
Hyundai will also offer segment-first safety features like ESC, VSM, HAC and burglar alarm system
Hyundai will also offer optional features like Auto Headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera
Bookings for the Hyundai Exter SUV is already underway against a token amount of ₹11,000
The SUV will be offered in as many as five variants and offer both petrol and CNG powertrain
The smallest SUV from the Korean carmaker will take on Tata Punch as its key rival