Hyundai Exter safety features includes 6 airbags and more

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 16, 2023

Hyundai Motor will soon unveil the Exter SUV, to rival Tata Punch

The carmaker has confirmed that the Exter SUV will come with 26 standard safety features 

Over 40 advanced safety features will be offered with the top-end variants as optional

Standard safety features include 6 airbags, three-point seat belt, ABS with EBD and more

Hyundai will also offer segment-first safety features like ESC, VSM, HAC and burglar alarm system

Hyundai will also offer optional features like Auto Headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera

Bookings for the Hyundai Exter SUV is already underway against a token amount of 11,000

The SUV will be offered in as many as five variants and offer both petrol and CNG powertrain

The smallest SUV from the Korean carmaker will take on Tata Punch as its key rival
