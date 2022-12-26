Hyundai and Kia cars to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

The new Hyundai Creta will receive a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Kia Carens too will receive this new engine replacing the current 1.4-litre petrol motor

Upcoming Kia Seltos facelift too will receive the locally-assembled petrol motor

New petrol motor is expected to come more powerful than the current 1.4-litre engine

New engine is expected to churn out 160 hp of power, 20 hp more than the 1.4-litre unit

The petrol engine is likely to debut with Creta and Seltos facelift

This new turbocharged petrol engine will be locally assembled in India, unlike the fully imported 1.4-litre motor

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is globally used by Kia Ceed and Hyundai i30

The engine produces 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque in the Kia Ceed and Hyundai i30
