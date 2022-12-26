The new Hyundai Creta will receive a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
Kia Carens too will receive this new engine replacing the current 1.4-litre petrol motor
Upcoming Kia Seltos facelift too will receive the locally-assembled petrol motor
New petrol motor is expected to come more powerful than the current 1.4-litre engine
New engine is expected to churn out 160 hp of power, 20 hp more than the 1.4-litre unit
The petrol engine is likely to debut with Creta and Seltos facelift
This new turbocharged petrol engine will be locally assembled in India, unlike the fully imported 1.4-litre motor
The 1.5-litre petrol engine is globally used by Kia Ceed and Hyundai i30
The engine produces 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque in the Kia Ceed and Hyundai i30