How Tata Nano production moved from West Bengal to Gujarat

Tata Motors has finally won compensation from the West Bengal government

This comes after  its Singur facility in West Bengal was scrapped 16 years ago due to protests over alleged land-grab

The facility in Singur was planned to manufacture Tata Motors' most affordable and smallest car, Nano

 The construction of the facility began in January of 2007 after the erstwhile Left Front government gave approval

In June 2007, Tata Motors faced the first hurdle over its Singur facility

This is when the Opposition started agitation over alleged corruption in handing over lands from farmers to the carmaker

The protests ultimately led to violence in December

 In October 2008, Ratan Tata had decided to pull out of West Bengal

 Tata later confirmed that Sanand in Gujarat has been finalised as the new location
