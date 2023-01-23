How many TVS iQube electric scooters have been sold so far?

The e-scooter has crossed 50,000 units sales milestone since the updated version was launched in May 2022
The e-scooter is available in two variants - standard and S
The range-topping ST variant is yet to go on sale
The standard models feature a 3.4 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 100 km
The iQube ST gets a bigger 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers claimed range of 140 km
The battery packs are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance
The standard and S variants have a top speed of 78 kmph
The upcoming ST variant gets a top speed of 82 kmph
The e-scooter features a USB charging port and a 5-inch TFT screen