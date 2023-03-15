How many e-scooters has Okinawa Autotech sold since its inception?

Okinawa Autotech has achieved a new milestone
It recently rolled out its 250,000th electric scooter for sale
The 250,000th unit rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro
It was rolled out from the company's manufacturing facility in Rajasthan
The EV maker aims to hit a milestone of one million units by 2025
The 2.5 lakh production milestone comes in a period of eight years
Okinawa has over 540 sales, services, and spares touchpoints across the country
Okinawa claims its 2.5 lakh vehicles on the road have helped save petrol worth about ₹12.5 billion
They have also estimatedly helped save 300.3 million kg of carbon dioxide