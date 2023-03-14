Okinawa Autotech hits a sales milestone of producing 2.5 lakh electric scooters

Okinawa Autotech, one of the early players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, has achieved a new milestone with the production of its 250,000th electric scooter since its inception. The company 250,000th unit rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro from the company’s manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. Okinawa becomes the first and only domestic EV player to achieve the feat in the country and aims to hit a milestone of one million units by 2025.

The 2.5 lakh production milestone comes after a period of eight since Okinawa Autotech first commenced operations in 2015. The manufacturer entered the market in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and went on to expand its fleet with more offerings targeted at private and commercial buyers. Okinawa says the company has over 540 3S (sales, services, and spares) touchpoints across the country, which is one of the largest in the EV segment.

Speaking about the production milestone, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder - Okinawa Autotech said, “The 2.5 lakh milestone is a strong testament to the quality of our robust product portfolio and a representation of our unwavering commitment to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the demand of our customers. As the industry pioneer and a responsible corporate, our emphasis is on faster adoption of electric mobility in India with best-in-class products, and cutting-edge technologies. With sustainable mobility at the core of our value proposition, our aim is to establish a benchmark in reliability and quality standards that would augment our customers' experience by several notches. This accomplishment marks a stepping stone to many more accolades as we move forward in our journey. With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, we aim to achieve the magical number of One Million milestone by 2025."

Okinawa began sales in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and has a wide range of e-scooters for private and commercial use

Okinawa also claims that its 2.5 lakh vehicles on the road have helped save petrol worth about ₹12.5 billion, as well as 300.3 million kg of carbon dioxide (Assumption of an average daily commute of 30 km & Petrol at Rs. 90 per litre). The company also recently announced its association with Tacita for a new R&D centre in Europe.

The electric two-wheeler maker plans to invest 25 million Euros over a period of the next three years. The joint venture will focus on new product development, upgrading existing products, and developing a new powertrain for the next generation of products. Okinawa is gearing up to introduce an electric cruiser motorcycle next with the launch set to take place later this year.

