HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Okinawa Autotech Hits A Sales Milestone Of Producing 2.5 Lakh Electric Scooters

Okinawa Autotech hits a sales milestone of producing 2.5 lakh electric scooters

Okinawa Autotech, one of the early players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, has achieved a new milestone with the production of its 250,000th electric scooter since its inception. The company 250,000th unit rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro from the company’s manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. Okinawa becomes the first and only domestic EV player to achieve the feat in the country and aims to hit a milestone of one million units by 2025.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 13:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 250,000th rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter
The 250,000th rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter
The 250,000th rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter
The 250,000th rolled out was the Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter

The 2.5 lakh production milestone comes after a period of eight since Okinawa Autotech first commenced operations in 2015. The manufacturer entered the market in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and went on to expand its fleet with more offerings targeted at private and commercial buyers. Okinawa says the company has over 540 3S (sales, services, and spares) touchpoints across the country, which is one of the largest in the EV segment.

Also Read : Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser

Speaking about the production milestone, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder - Okinawa Autotech said, “The 2.5 lakh milestone is a strong testament to the quality of our robust product portfolio and a representation of our unwavering commitment to achieving a sustainable future and meeting the demand of our customers. As the industry pioneer and a responsible corporate, our emphasis is on faster adoption of electric mobility in India with best-in-class products, and cutting-edge technologies. With sustainable mobility at the core of our value proposition, our aim is to establish a benchmark in reliability and quality standards that would augment our customers' experience by several notches. This accomplishment marks a stepping stone to many more accolades as we move forward in our journey. With a strong pipeline of new products planned to be launched in India very soon, we aim to achieve the magical number of One Million milestone by 2025."

Okinawa began sales in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and has a wide range of e-scooters for private and commercial use
Okinawa began sales in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and has a wide range of e-scooters for private and commercial use
Okinawa began sales in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and has a wide range of e-scooters for private and commercial use
Okinawa began sales in 2017 with the Ridge electric scooter and has a wide range of e-scooters for private and commercial use

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Praisepro
₹76,848 - 1.28 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Raider
124.8 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹77,500 - 86,437 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Xblade (HT Auto photo)
Honda Xblade
162.71 cc
₹78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Xe (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Xe
₹78,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Etrance Neo (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Etrance Neo
₹78,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹79,581 - 93,758 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Okinawa also claims that its 2.5 lakh vehicles on the road have helped save petrol worth about 12.5 billion, as well as 300.3 million kg of carbon dioxide (Assumption of an average daily commute of 30 km & Petrol at Rs. 90 per litre). The company also recently announced its association with Tacita for a new R&D centre in Europe.

Also Read : Okinawa announces extended warranty for e-scooter range, priced from 2,287

The electric two-wheeler maker plans to invest 25 million Euros over a period of the next three years. The joint venture will focus on new product development, upgrading existing products, and developing a new powertrain for the next generation of products. Okinawa is gearing up to introduce an electric cruiser motorcycle next with the launch set to take place later this year.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooters electric scooter sales okinawa Okinawa autotech Okinawa Praise Pro
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city