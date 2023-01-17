How many cars did Maruti dispatch in 2022 using Indian Railways?

The company transported more than 3.2 lakh vehicles via rail mode last year
This is the company's highest-ever dispatch using rail mode in any calendar year
This has helped offset around 1,800 MT of CO2 emissions
This has also helped save over 50 million litres of fuel during the year
Maruti has saved over 45,000 truck trips throughout the year
Maruti has transported over 1.4 million vehicles using railways in the last 10 years
Over these years, it has managed to offset more than 6,600 MT CO2 emissions
Maruti uses 40 specially designed railway rakes to transport vehicles
Each rake has a capacity of more than 300 vehicles