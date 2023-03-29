Honda XRE 300 Rally can rival Royal Enfield Himalayan in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 29, 2023

Honda XRE 300 Rally is a dual-sport motorcycle

Honda sells the XRE 300 in Brazil

The motorcycle is powered by a 291.7 cc single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled

It produces 25.6 Ps at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit

The engine is capable of running on flex fuel range of between E20 and E100

The fuel capacity on the XRE 300 Rally is of 13.8 litres

The motorcycle has a kerb weight of just 159 kg

Being a dual-sport motorcycle, the XRE 300 has a ground clearance of 259 mm

In terms of dimensions, the XRE 300 Rally measures 2,195 mm in length, 838 mm in width and 1,215 mm in height. 
