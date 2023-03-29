Honda XRE 300 Rally can rival Royal Enfield Himalayan in India

Honda XRE 300 Rally is a dual-sport motorcycle
Honda sells the XRE 300 in Brazil
The motorcycle is powered by a 291.7 cc single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled
It produces 25.6 Ps at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit
The engine is capable of running on flex fuel range of between E20 and E100
The fuel capacity on the XRE 300 Rally is of 13.8 litres
The motorcycle has a kerb weight of just 159 kg
Being a dual-sport motorcycle, the XRE 300 has a ground clearance of 259 mm
In terms of dimensions, the XRE 300 Rally measures 2,195 mm in length, 838 mm in width and 1,215 mm in height.