Honda Shine 100 comes as most affordable bike from the brand in India

The 100 cc commuter motorcycle comes at an introductory price of ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)
The bookings for the motorcycle have been opened
The motorcycle is specifically designed to be used daily in city traffic
It is targeted at rural and semi-urban markets
Honda Shine 100 features a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine
The engine complies with the new upcoming BS6 RDE norms
It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm
The Shine 100 is equipped with a front cowl and blacked-out alloy wheels
It is offered in five colour options