Honda Shine 100 comes as most affordable bike from the brand in India

Published Mar 15, 2023

The 100 cc commuter motorcycle comes at an introductory price of 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai)

 The bookings for the motorcycle have been opened

The motorcycle is specifically designed to be used daily in city traffic

It is targeted at rural and semi-urban markets

Honda Shine 100 features a new 100 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine

The engine complies with the new upcoming BS6 RDE norms

It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm

The Shine 100 is equipped with a front cowl and blacked-out alloy wheels

 It is offered in five colour options
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 168 mm
