Honda Shine 100: A closer look at Honda’s most affordable motorcycle in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 26, 2023

The Honda Shine 100 is built on an all-new platform and gets a newly-developed engine

Honda has extended the Shine nameplate from its popular 125 cc model to the new 100 cc offering

The Honda Shine 100 is designed for semi-urban and rural market customers looking for a no-nonsense commuter

Power comes from the 98.98 cc single-cylinder air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox

The new motor is E20 and RDE compliant as well as E20-ready

Suspension duties include telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear 

The 100 cc motorcycle comes with drum brakes at either end with combi-braking as standard

The Honda Shine 100 is priced at 64,900 (ex-showroom) and competes with the Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina

Bookings are open for the Honda Shine 100 while deliveries begin from May onwards
