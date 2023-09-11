Honda Elevate SUVs start reaching owners soon after launch

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 11, 2023

The OEM recently delivered 100 units of the SUV at an event in Hyderabad

 The company aims to host several mega delivery events across the country

The SUV has been priced from 11 lakh and goes up to 16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

It joins Amaze and City sedan in Honda's line-up in India, and is currently the only SUV

 Check product page

The SUV gets power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine 

Transmission duty is done by six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed CVT automatic unit

The SUV comes with Honda Sensing ADAS suite and a dual-tone dashboard

 It gets a wireless phone charger and a large 10.25-inch floating touchscreen

Other features include an eight-inch MID display, automatic climate control and paddle shifters
For detailed report...
Click Here