Honda Elevate SUVs start reaching owners soon after launch

The OEM recently delivered 100 units of the SUV at an event in Hyderabad
The company aims to host several mega delivery events across the country
The SUV has been priced from ₹11 lakh and goes up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
It joins Amaze and City sedan in Honda's line-up in India, and is currently the only SUV
The SUV gets power from a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine
Transmission duty is done by six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed CVT automatic unit
The SUV comes with Honda Sensing ADAS suite and a dual-tone dashboard
It gets a wireless phone charger and a large 10.25-inch floating touchscreen
Other features include an eight-inch MID display, automatic climate control and paddle shifters