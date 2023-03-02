Honda City 2023 launched in new avatar. Check what is new

Honda City in its new generation offers updated design, new features and more
The petrol variants are priced from ₹11.49 lakh, while City hybrid will cost at least Rs 18.89 lakh
Honda has updated the front face with a slimmer chrome bar and bigger grille
The new Honda City comes with LED headlights and a redesigned front bumper
At the sides, Honda City is now offered with a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels
The rear bumpers of the new City has also been tweaked
The cabin has also been refreshed with dual-tone interior and new upholstery
It offers new features like wirless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Honda has also introduced ADAS features in the new Honda City petrol variants
Honda has ditched the popular diesel engine, and is offering only a 1.5-litre petrol unit for City
The City e:HEV strong hybrid variant has also been updated with similar changes