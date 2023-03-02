Honda City 2023 launched in new avatar. Check what is new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 02, 2023

Honda City in its new generation offers updated design, new features and more

The petrol variants are priced from 11.49 lakh, while City hybrid will cost at least Rs 18.89 lakh

Honda has updated the front face with a slimmer chrome bar and bigger grille

The new Honda City comes with LED headlights and a redesigned front bumper

At the sides, Honda City is now offered with a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels

The rear bumpers of the new City has also been tweaked

The cabin has also been refreshed with dual-tone interior and new upholstery

It offers new features like wirless charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Honda has also introduced ADAS features in the new Honda City petrol variants

Honda has ditched the popular diesel engine, and is offering only a 1.5-litre petrol unit for City

The City e:HEV strong hybrid variant has also been updated with similar changes
Honda City will revive its rivalry with this upcoming compact sedan
Click Here