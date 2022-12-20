Honda CB300F is available with a 50,000 discount

Published Dec 20, 2022

Honda CB300F is sold through the company's premium BigWing dealerships

Honda CB300F was launched in India at a price range of 2.26 lakh and 2.29 lakh

The new price range for the Honda CB300F is 1.76 lakh- 1.79 lakh

The discount is available only through dealers and stand till stocks last

This indicates that the dealers want to clear the stock on the CB300F

Honda CB300F gets a 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine

The engine churns out 24.1 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm

Honda CB300F gets a six-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch

The naked streetfighter gets a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard
