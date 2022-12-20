Honda CB300F is sold through the company's premium BigWing dealerships
Honda CB300F was launched in India at a price range of ₹2.26 lakh and ₹2.29 lakh
The new price range for the Honda CB300F is ₹1.76 lakh- ₹1.79 lakh
The discount is available only through dealers and stand till stocks last
This indicates that the dealers want to clear the stock on the CB300F
Honda CB300F gets a 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine
The engine churns out 24.1 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm
Honda CB300F gets a six-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch
The naked streetfighter gets a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard