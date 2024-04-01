Honda cars are now safer than before. See what has changed

Published Apr 01, 2024

Honda has added more safety features to its cars sold in India

Most of the changes reflect on the Elevate SUV, Honda's flagship SUV in India

The carmaker has added six airbags, 3-point set belts and seat belt reminder for all in the SUV

It has also added a new vanity mirror, 7-inch TFT driver display among other features inside the Elevate

The changes have forced Honda to increase price of the SUV which now starts from Rs 11.91 lakh

Honda has also introduced new safety features to the City and City Hybrid sedans

The seat belt reminder feature is now standard, while the SV and V variants get the other two features 

The revised price of Honda City and City Hybrid now range between Rs 12.08 lakh and  20.55 lakh

Honda Amaze has received only received seat belt reminder. Its price now starts from 7.93 lakh
