Honda brings in latest accessory kits for CB350RS, H'ness CB350

Get ready to deck up your Honda CB350RS or H'ness CB350 with the new accessory kits
These accessories will help customise the bikes according to the choice of customers
The H'Ness CB350 gets four kits while CB350RS gets two of them
There is comfort custom kit for the former, which as the name suggests, helps in elevating the comfort level of the bike
The tourer kit helps those who want to take their H'Ness CB350 for long tours
For someone who wants to tour alone, the solo carrier custom kit is the perfect option!
The cafe racer kit gives the user wheel stripes, side cover garnish and a headlamp cowl among many
The cafe racer kit for CB350RS promises to amp up the bike like a modern cafe racer
The SUV custom kit for the same model claims to give the motorcycle a more modern and rugged look