Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

1. The Honda Activa 6G gets a new premium variant called the H-Smart. It now comes with a host of upgrades notably including keyless operation and alloy wheels.
2. The Honda Activa 6G H-Smart is the company’s first OBD2 compliant two-wheeler ahead of the April 2023 deadline.
3. The new Smart key brings the ‘Smart Find’ feature that helps you locate the scooter in crowded spaces. All four indicators will blink twice in order to do the same.
4. There’s also ‘Smart Unlock’ that makes it possible to lock and unlock the scooter without the physical key. The owner needs to be in close proximity to the vehicle to do so.
5. You can also unlock the under-seat storage and external fuel lid when the key is in close proximity via the ignition switch, adding a touch of convenience.
6. The new ‘Smart Start’ feature brings keyless ignition and users can start the Activa by rotating the ignition knob without having to take the key out of their pocket.
7. The Activa H-Smart also comes with ‘Smart Safe’ which is an immobiliser system as the model now comes with a mapped ECU that acts as a security device that matches the smart key and ECU electronically.
8. The new top-spec H-Smart variant is equipped with alloy wheels (12-inch front, 10-inch rear) and carries over other features from the older model. There's a new Pearl Siren Blue shade as well.
9. Power continues to come from the 110 cc single-cyinder, air-cooled BS6 compliant motor tuned for 7.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.90 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a CVT unit.