Hero Splendor+ is one of the most fuel-efficient motorcycle that you can buy

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 18, 2023

Hero Splendor+ is known for its reliability, ease of rideability and low cost of maintainence

The engine on duty is a 97.2 cc, single cylinder engine. It is fuel-injected and air-cooled

It produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The Splendor+ is offered in three variants.

 Check product page

The prices start at Rs 73481  and go up to Rs 74801. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The motorcycle gets halogen lighting and a self starter

Braking duties are done by drum brakes at both ends. There is also CBS on offer.

Hero MotoCorp offers nine colour options with the Splendor+

Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and gas shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustability 
To check out the recently launched Hero XPulse Pro 
Click Here