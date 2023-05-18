Hero Splendor+ is one of the most fuel-efficient motorcycle that you can buy

Hero Splendor+ is known for its reliability, ease of rideability and low cost of maintainence
The engine on duty is a 97.2 cc, single cylinder engine. It is fuel-injected and air-cooled
It produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The Splendor+ is offered in three variants.
The prices start at Rs 73481 and go up to Rs 74801. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The motorcycle gets halogen lighting and a self starter
Braking duties are done by drum brakes at both ends. There is also CBS on offer.
Hero MotoCorp offers nine colour options with the Splendor+
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and gas shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustability