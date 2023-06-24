Here's why Mahindra Thar could be a better choice over Maruti Jimny

Published Jun 24, 2023

 Recently launched Maruti Jimny is the primary rival to Mahindra Thar

Thar has been a phenomenal success for its manufacturer

Thar gets an optional mechanical rear-locking differential 

Jimny only gets a brake locking differential, which is present on Thar

 Jimny is a petrol-only SUV whereas Thar is offered with petrol as well as two diesel engines

Thar gets soft-top convertible variants while ther also is a factory-fitted hard-top option

Jimny is only offered as a hard-top option

Thar's starting price undercuts Jimny's starting price

However, one can also find reasons to prefer Jimny over Thar
