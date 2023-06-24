Here's why Mahindra Thar could be a better choice over Maruti Jimny

Recently launched Maruti Jimny is the primary rival to Mahindra Thar
Thar has been a phenomenal success for its manufacturer
Thar gets an optional mechanical rear-locking differential
Jimny only gets a brake locking differential, which is present on Thar
Jimny is a petrol-only SUV whereas Thar is offered with petrol as well as two diesel engines
Thar gets soft-top convertible variants while ther also is a factory-fitted hard-top option
Jimny is only offered as a hard-top option
Thar's starting price undercuts Jimny's starting price
However, one can also find reasons to prefer Jimny over Thar