Here's how much the Simple Dot One will cost after the introductory period

Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 27, 2023

The Simple Dot One was recently announced with an introductory price of 99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

The introductory price was restricted for those customers who’ve already booked the Simple One e-scooter and are from Bengaluru

Simple Energy has now announced the post-introductory price for the Dot One and the e-scooter will retail at 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

The new price will be applicable on all fresh bookings across the country

Simple Energy will begin accepting pre-bookings from January 27, 2024

The company says pre-bookings priority shall be given to existing Simple One customers who’d like to switch to Dot One

The Simple Dot One can be pre-booked for a reservation amount of 1,947 

The Simple Dot One offers a range of 151 km (IDC) on a single charge from its 3.7 kWh battery 

The Dot One packs the same 8.5 kW motor as the more expensive One e-scooter with 72 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 105 kmph
