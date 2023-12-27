Here’s how much the Simple Dot One will cost after the introductory period

The Simple Dot One was recently announced with an introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
The introductory price was restricted for those customers who’ve already booked the Simple One e-scooter and are from Bengaluru
Simple Energy has now announced the post-introductory price for the Dot One and the e-scooter will retail at ₹1.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
The new price will be applicable on all fresh bookings across the country
Simple Energy will begin accepting pre-bookings from January 27, 2024
The company says pre-bookings priority shall be given to existing Simple One customers who’d like to switch to Dot One
The Simple Dot One can be pre-booked for a reservation amount of ₹1,947
The Simple Dot One offers a range of 151 km (IDC) on a single charge from its 3.7 kWh battery
The Dot One packs the same 8.5 kW motor as the more expensive One e-scooter with 72 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 105 kmph