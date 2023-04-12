Here’s how long you will have to wait to bring home these Mercedes-Benz cars 

Published Apr 12, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has announced a reduction in the waiting period for its popular cars in India

Popular sedans like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class and E-Class can take up to 3 months to be delivered to customers 

Similarly, popular SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS command a waiting period of 2-6 months

The W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class also commands a waiting period of 2-6 months 

Electric vehicles including the Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQC, and EQS can take between 2-6 months to deliver

Flagship SUVs like the G-Wagon and the GLS Maybach have the longest waiting period of 8-16 months in Mercedes-Benz India’s stable

The E-Class LWB and GLS were one of the highest-selling models for Mercedes-Benz India, followed by the C-Class in Q1 2023

Mercedes-Benz India kicked off the new financial year with the launch of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced at 3.3 crore (ex-showroom, India)

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful road-going AMG built by the automaker 
