Here’s how long you will have to wait to bring home these Mercedes-Benz cars 

Mercedes-Benz has announced a reduction in the waiting period for its popular cars in India
Popular sedans like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class and E-Class can take up to 3 months to be delivered to customers
Similarly, popular SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS command a waiting period of 2-6 months
The W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class also commands a waiting period of 2-6 months
Electric vehicles including the Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQC, and EQS can take between 2-6 months to deliver
Flagship SUVs like the G-Wagon and the GLS Maybach have the longest waiting period of 8-16 months in Mercedes-Benz India’s stable
The E-Class LWB and GLS were one of the highest-selling models for Mercedes-Benz India, followed by the C-Class in Q1 2023
Mercedes-Benz India kicked off the new financial year with the launch of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced at ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom, India)
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful road-going AMG built by the automaker