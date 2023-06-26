Guess how many new passenger cars did auto industry reveal globally from April-June?

Global auto industry has revealed 43 completely new passenger cars in Q2
These passenger vehicles include only new generation or new models
Research firm Jato Dynamics has revealed a further breakup of the figure
It mentioned 19 of these cars are from China alone
SUVs dominated the chart with 25 new such vehicles being introduced
Four out of the 43 models were unveiled in India
These include Maruti Jimny, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Exter and MG Comet
Among these four cars, three were SUVs, contributing to the total of 25 SUVs
Europe witnessed the unveiling of nine new cars