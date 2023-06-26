Guess how many new passenger cars did auto industry reveal globally from April-June?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 26, 2023

 Global auto industry has revealed 43 completely new passenger cars in Q2

These passenger vehicles include only new generation or new models

Research firm Jato Dynamics has revealed a further breakup of the figure

It mentioned 19 of these cars are from China alone

 Check product page

SUVs dominated the chart with 25 new such vehicles being introduced

Four out of the 43 models were unveiled in India

These include Maruti Jimny, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Exter and MG Comet 

 Among these four cars, three were SUVs, contributing to the total of 25 SUVs

Europe witnessed the unveiling of nine new cars
