Good news for Audi e-tron owners: One-stop charging app, complimentary charging

Audi India has introduced a new service - ‘Charge my Audi’ on myAudiConnect app
This will allow e-tron customers to charge their EVs at multiple stations using a single app
Currently, five charging station partners are a part of this initiative
These include Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging
Audi is also offering complimentary charging across the network till August 2023
The network currently has more than 750 charging points
The new feature allows drivers to plan their route in advance
It lets them identify charging stations that fall along the way as well
It lets them check the real time state-of-charge of the vehicle too