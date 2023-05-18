Good news for Audi e-tron owners: One-stop charging app, complimentary charging

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 18, 2023

Audi India has introduced a new service - ‘Charge my Audi’ on myAudiConnect app

This will allow e-tron customers to charge their EVs at multiple stations using a single app

Currently, five charging station partners are a part of this initiative

These include Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging

 Check product page

Audi is also offering complimentary charging across the network till August 2023

The network currently has more than 750 charging points

 The new feature allows drivers to plan their route in advance

It lets them identify charging stations that fall along the way as well

It lets them check the real time state-of-charge of the vehicle too
For detailed report...
Click Here