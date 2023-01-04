Ducati to bring in nine new motorcycles in India 

The highly anticipated Ducati Panigale V4 R will be launched in the Indian market this year 

Ducati Monster SP will come with MotoGP inspired livery

Ducati Diavel V4 will be launched in the third quarter of the current year and will be priced at 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 will cost 35.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will enter the Indian market in the fourth quarter of 2023

Ducati will bring in the Scrambler 2G range starting with the Scrambler Icon 2G

It will be followed by Scrambler Full Throttle 2G and...

...Ducati Scrambler Nightshift 2G  

Ducati will end the year with the launch of the most expensive model, Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini 
