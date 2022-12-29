Ola Electric plans to launch three electric cars, including a premium SUV in 2025 and one mass-market e-car in 2026
In the two-wheeler segment too Ola is planning to launch an EV offensive
The ride-hailing service provider turned EV manufacturer will launch a mass-market e-scooter in 2023
The EV maker will bring at least two motorcycles as well by 2024
The mass-market e-scooter slated for 2023 launch would come cheaper than the current S1 range
In 2024, Ola plans to launch a premium motorcycle and a mass-market motorcycle
Ola is aiming to grab a larger market share with range of EVs
Ola Electric currently sells S1 and S1 Air electric scooters in India
Ola Electric car would compete with the legacy players in the segment