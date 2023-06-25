First unit of Hyundai Exter SUV rolls out

The SUV was rolled out from the company's facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai
The Exter looks stylish borrowing several cues from bigger Hyundai models
The SUV will come with six airbags as standard
The company promises 26 safety features across all variants
The Exter will get segment-first offerings like an electric sunroof
It will get an in-built dashcam with dual cameras
Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech will come with over 60 connected features
The Exter will also come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
A CNG-equipped variant will also be on offer