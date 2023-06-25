First unit of Hyundai Exter SUV rolls out

Published Jun 25, 2023

The SUV was rolled out from the company's facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai

The Exter looks stylish borrowing several cues from bigger Hyundai models

The SUV will come with six airbags as standard

The company promises 26 safety features across all variants

The Exter will get segment-first offerings like an electric sunroof

 It will get an in-built dashcam with dual cameras

Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech will come with over 60 connected features

The Exter will also come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

A CNG-equipped variant will also be on offer
