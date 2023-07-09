First batch of Maruti Suzuki Fronx shipped to overseas markets

The first batch of 556 units was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports
It was shipped to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa
The move is in line with the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative
Fronx comes based on the company's popular premium hatchback, Baleno
It sources power from a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet engine
Fronx is offered across five broad variants with 2 engines & three 3 transmissions
The SUV comes equipped with features such as Head-Up Display unit
It gets a nine-inch infotainment screen and Suzuki Connect telematics
Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD