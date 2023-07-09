First batch of Maruti Suzuki Fronx shipped to overseas markets

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 09, 2023

 The first batch of 556 units was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports

 It was shipped to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The move is in line with the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative

Fronx comes based on the company's popular premium hatchback, Baleno

It sources power from a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet engine

Fronx is offered across five broad variants with 2 engines & three 3 transmissions

The SUV comes equipped with features such as Head-Up Display unit

 It gets a nine-inch infotainment screen and Suzuki Connect telematics

Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD
