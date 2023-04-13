Dubai Police owns some of world's most exotic cars as their official fleet vehicle

Published Apr 13, 2023

Audi R8 coupe is one of the most powerful cars Dubai Police owns

The Dubai Police vehicle fleet has Genesis GV80 among other exotic cars

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is one of the fleet vehicles Dubai Police owns

From Mercedes-Benz G-Class to Ferrari and Lamborghini models are part of Dubai Police's official vehicle fleet

The police force has some stunning EVs as well, like the Hongqi E HS9

Even swanky exotic vehicle act as patrol cars for Dubai Police

The made-in-UAE Ghiath SUV is one of the menacing and masculine vehicles Dubai Police force owns

The image conscious police force even owns Bugatti supercars

It has BMW i8 as well as part of the fleet
