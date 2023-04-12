Do you want a digital dog as your car assistant? If yes, this is for you

BMW MINI, in real life, has a four-legged friend called Spike
This English Bulldog has been the brand's representation since its inception
Now, MINI brings in the digital version of Spike as an Intelligent Personal Assistant
The virtual dog makes its debut in the MINI Concept Aceman
Virtual Spike is going to appear on the circular OLED central display and dashboard of the concept EV
The automaker through this computerised dog wants to offer users a never-before digital experience
The circular OLED display on which Spike appears also comes with a new graphic display, a modern layout and attractively designed widgets
MINI shares the display and control system in the production vehicle will be based on the latest generation of the MINI Operating System
Spike is going to make its debut at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair from April 18 to April 27 in China