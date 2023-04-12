Do you want a digital dog as your car assistant? If yes, this is for you

Published Apr 12, 2023

BMW MINI, in real life, has a four-legged friend called Spike

This English Bulldog has been the brand's representation since its inception

Now, MINI brings in the digital version of Spike as an Intelligent Personal Assistant

The virtual dog makes its debut in the MINI Concept Aceman

Virtual Spike is going to appear on the circular OLED central display and dashboard of the concept EV

The automaker through this computerised dog wants to offer users a never-before digital experience

The circular OLED display on which Spike appears also comes with a new graphic display, a modern layout and attractively designed widgets

MINI shares the display and control system in the production vehicle will be based on the latest generation of the MINI Operating System

Spike is going to make its debut at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair from April 18 to April 27 in China
