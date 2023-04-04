City to Jazz: Cars you can’t buy anymore in India

From April, several carmakers have stopped selling certain models due to stricter emission norms
Honda has finally removed the City 4th generation model from its lineup
One can now only buy the fifth generation City which comes with petrol and hybrid engines
Honda has also pulled the plug on the Jazz hatchback in India
The hatchback, which was first launched back in 2009, has been in the market for over a decade
Honda has withdrawn WR-V, the only SUV in its lineup, as well
Honda WR-V used to compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue in the sub-compact segment
Mahindra has also pulled the plug on its Fortuner rival Alturas G4 SUV
The carmaker has officially removed the SUV from its official website with no word on launching a facelift soon
Among other carmakers, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800cc model