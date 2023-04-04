City to Jazz: Cars you can’t buy anymore in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 04, 2023

From April, several carmakers have stopped selling certain models due to stricter emission norms

Honda has finally removed the City 4th generation model from its lineup

One can now only buy the fifth generation City which comes with petrol and hybrid engines

Honda has also pulled the plug on the Jazz hatchback in India

The hatchback, which was first launched back in 2009, has been in the market for over a decade

Honda has withdrawn WR-V, the only SUV in its lineup, as well

Honda WR-V used to compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue in the sub-compact segment

Mahindra has also pulled the plug on its Fortuner rival Alturas G4 SUV

The carmaker has officially removed the SUV from its official website with no word on launching a facelift soon

Among other carmakers, Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800cc model
