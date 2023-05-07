Citroen India summer camp has offers on services and accessories
The campaign will last till May 31 to help customers prep their cars for the summer
The camp is being run at the company’s service touchpoints across the country
There is a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package
There is a 15 per cent benefit on select accessories
There is a 30 per cent benefit on AC disinfection treatment
Other offers include 15% benefit on car care treatments, and 10% discount on labour for body and paintwork
The OEM has also introduced the Citroën Care mobile app
It addresses the customer’s car maintenance needs with real-time updates