Citroen owner? Month-long special service campaign is here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 07, 2023

Citroen India summer camp has offers on services and accessories

The campaign will last till May 31 to help customers prep their cars for the summer

The camp is being run at the company’s service touchpoints across the country

There is a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package

 Check product page

There is a 15 per cent benefit on select accessories

There is a 30 per cent benefit on AC disinfection treatment

Other offers include 15% benefit on car care treatments, and 10% discount on labour for body and paintwork

The OEM has also introduced the Citroën Care mobile app

It addresses the customer’s car maintenance needs with real-time updates
