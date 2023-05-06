Citroen India customers get summer ready with month-long special service camp

Citroën India has announced a month-long ‘Summer Camp’ program for its customers in the country, bringing several offers on services and accessories. The month-long campaign began on May 2 and will continue till May 31, 2023, and aims to prepare Citroën customers for the hot days ahead, especially with the holiday season rolling in. The summer service camps are being run at the company’s service touchpoints across the country.

The Citroën Summer Camp brings a host of special offers including a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, a 15 per cent benefit on select accessories, a 30 per cent benefit on AC disinfection treatment, a 15 per cent benefit on car care treatments, and a 10 per cent discount on labour for body and paintwork.

Also Read : Tips to take care of your car this summer

The summer service camps are open across Citroen India's touchpoints pan India

Speaking about the new initiative, Saurabh Vatsa - Brand Head, Citroën India, said, “Citroen India values its customers and to enhance their ownership experience we continue to bring attractive customer offers. Summer season is a time when families go on holiday and would like their car to be in the best condition. Keeping this in mind we introduced the summer camp offer so that our customers can plan their holidays without having to worry about their cars."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Citroen C3 1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp ₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Citroen C3 Aircross ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Citroen C5 Aircross ₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Citroen Ec3 ₹11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Barring the summer service camp, Citroën has also introduced the Citroën Care mobile app that addresses the customer’s car maintenance needs with real-time updates as well as the option to schedule service appointments through the app itself. Apart from Citroën, Isuzu and Renault also announced summer camps recently.

Also Read : How to prevent your car from overheating this summer

The Citroën India range comprises the C3 hatchback, E-C3 electric hatchback and the C5 Aircross. The automaker also is also gearing up to introduce its fourth model in India later this year in the form of the new C3 Aircross. The upcoming SUV will be offered in five and seven-seater configurations and will compete in the compact SUV segment and will also face heat from Honda’s upcoming Elevate, also slated to arrive later in the year.

First Published Date: