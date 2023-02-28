Citroen E-C3 or Tiago EV or Tigor EV: Which one would you go for?

Published Feb 28, 2023

Citroen has launched its first electric vehicle in India, E-C3 for an introductory price of 11.50 lakh

Initially, it was expected that this new EV will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV, currently the most affordable electric car in the Indian market

However, the price of the E-C3 puts it up against the Tata Tigor EV

Citroen E-C3 is more expensive compared to Tiago EV whose introductory price stands at 8.69 lakh

The cost of the top trim of Tiago EV which comes with a 7.2 kW charger is more compared to Citroen's E-C3 entry-level variant 

Citroen offers its first EV in four variants

Tata Motors' Tigor EV is also offered in four trims

Variants of Tigor EV are dearer against variants of E-C3
Know more about these three electric vehicles in detail
