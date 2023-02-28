Citroen E-C3 or Tiago EV or Tigor EV: Which one would you go for?

Citroen has launched its first electric vehicle in India, E-C3 for an introductory price of ₹11.50 lakh
Initially, it was expected that this new EV will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV, currently the most affordable electric car in the Indian market
However, the price of the E-C3 puts it up against the Tata Tigor EV
Citroen E-C3 is more expensive compared to Tiago EV whose introductory price stands at ₹8.69 lakh
The cost of the top trim of Tiago EV which comes with a 7.2 kW charger is more compared to Citroen's E-C3 entry-level variant
Citroen offers its first EV in four variants
Tata Motors' Tigor EV is also offered in four trims
Variants of Tigor EV are dearer against variants of E-C3