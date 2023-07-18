Check out this affordable electric scooter that comes with built-in navigation

Published Jul 18, 2023

Okinawa Autotech recently updated its flagship electric scooter Okhi-90

 The scooter now comes with upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning

It gets a colored digital speedometer with built-in navigation system

There's Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts, and time display

The scooter offers mobile app connectivity, enabling real-time battery SOC monitoring

 Okhi-90 electric scooter comes with a ground clearance of 175 mm 

 It comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function 

 It gets Electronic-Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) with regenerative energy

The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph
It has a range of 160 km per charge. For detailed report...
