Check out this affordable electric scooter that comes with built-in navigation

Okinawa Autotech recently updated its flagship electric scooter Okhi-90
The scooter now comes with upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning
It gets a colored digital speedometer with built-in navigation system
There's Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts, and time display
The scooter offers mobile app connectivity, enabling real-time battery SOC monitoring
Okhi-90 electric scooter comes with a ground clearance of 175 mm
It comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function
It gets Electronic-Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) with regenerative energy
The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph