Check out these festive offers on two-wheelers from Honda

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 30, 2023

The brand is offering cashback of up to 5,000 and zero down payment

Other benefits include no cost EMI, low rate of interest at 6.99% and no hypothecation

With the Shine 100, the brand is giving a '100 pe 100' offer

It is important to note that these offers are available only for a limited time

 Check product page

 The OEM recently launched a new limited edition model of the Activa

It is priced at 80,734 and 82,734 for the Standard and Smart variant, respectively (ex-showroom)

 The limited edition model only comes with cosmetic changes

 The OEM recently also launched the OBD2-compliant version of the CB300R

It is priced at 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
