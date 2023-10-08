Check out the festive benefits on MG ZS EV

MG Motor India announces festive benefits as part of its 100-year celebrations
It has introduced new prices for ZS EV which now starts from ₹22.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant
It costs ₹24.99 lakh, and ₹25.89 lakh for the Exclusive and Exclusive Pro variants, respectively (both ex-showroom)
The ZS EV was first launched beck in 2020, and then updated in 2022
It was then equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems earlier this year
ZS EV comes equipped with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which supports DC fast charging
Recently, the OEM also announced limited-time anniversary pricing for MG Hector
The petrol variant comes at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh (ex-showroom)
The diesel variant now starts from ₹17.98 lakh (ex-showroom)