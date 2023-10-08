Check out the festive benefits on MG ZS EV

MG Motor India announces festive benefits as part of its 100-year celebrations

 It has introduced new prices for ZS EV which now starts from 22.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant

It costs 24.99 lakh, and 25.89 lakh for the Exclusive and Exclusive Pro variants, respectively (both ex-showroom)

The ZS EV was first launched beck in 2020, and then updated in 2022

 It was then equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems earlier this year

ZS EV comes equipped with a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which supports DC fast charging

 Recently, the OEM also announced limited-time anniversary pricing for MG Hector

The petrol variant comes at a starting price of 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom)

The diesel variant now starts from 17.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
