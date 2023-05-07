MG Comet EV is India's smallest and cheapest electric car

Published May 07, 2023

Priced between 7.98 lakh and 9.98 lakh, Comet EV looks like a small dollop of metal on road with electric power

Comet EV may not be a fascinating machine, but certainly a practical EV with decent range for daily commuting in and around city

The EV is available in five different and interesting exterior colour options

Buyers can also make their Comet EV look distinctive by adding Lit pack and stickers

Here are the five exterior colour options for the MG Comet EV

Apple Green & Starry Black

Starry Black

Aurora Silver

Candy White

Candy White & Starry Black
