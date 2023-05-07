Priced between ₹7.98 lakh and ₹9.98 lakh, Comet EV looks like a small dollop of metal on road with electric power
Comet EV may not be a fascinating machine, but certainly a practical EV with decent range for daily commuting in and around city
The EV is available in five different and interesting exterior colour options
Buyers can also make their Comet EV look distinctive by adding Lit pack and stickers
Here are the five exterior colour options for the MG Comet EV
Apple Green & Starry Black
Starry Black
Aurora Silver
Candy White
Candy White & Starry Black