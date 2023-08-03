Bookings of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV to open from this date

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is all set for its India debut around the festive season
Bookings for the vehicle will be opened in September
Deliveries for the upcoming SUV will begin from October onwards
C3 Aircross was first showcased in the country in April of this year
It offers a five plus two seating configuration at the rear
The two seats in the third row can be removed and stored away when not needed
This opens a segment-leading boot space of over 500 litres
It gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen and a seven-inch driver display unit
It gets a split headlamp set up, faux skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels