Bookings of Citroen C3 Aircross SUV to open from this date

Published Aug 03, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is all set for its India debut around the festive season

Bookings for the vehicle will be opened in September

 Deliveries for the upcoming SUV will begin from October onwards

C3 Aircross was first showcased in the country in April of this year

 It offers a five plus two seating configuration at the rear

The two seats in the third row can be removed and stored away when not needed

This opens a segment-leading boot space of over 500 litres

It gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen and a seven-inch driver display unit

 It gets a split headlamp set up, faux skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels
