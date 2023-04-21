BMW XM 50e comes as the entry-level variant of the XM super SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 21, 2023

BMW quietly introduced the XM 50e SUV

The SUV shares its visual appearance with the BMW XM

However, mechanically it is different from the XM

BMW XM 50e shares its powertrain with BMW 760e

 Check product page

Unlike the BMW 760e, the XM 50e generates less power and torque

The car gets a 3.0-litre engine paired with an electric motor

The hybrid powertrain generates 469 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque

It gets an eight-speed automatic transmission with multiple mode

The cabin gets a host of advanced features and spacious seating layout
Read more about BMW XM 50e
Click Here