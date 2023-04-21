BMW quietly introduced the XM 50e SUV
The SUV shares its visual appearance with the BMW XM
However, mechanically it is different from the XM
BMW XM 50e shares its powertrain with BMW 760e
Unlike the BMW 760e, the XM 50e generates less power and torque
The car gets a 3.0-litre engine paired with an electric motor
The hybrid powertrain generates 469 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque
It gets an eight-speed automatic transmission with multiple mode
The cabin gets a host of advanced features and spacious seating layout