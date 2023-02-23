BMW X6 M Competition comes taking the X6's appeal one notch up

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 23, 2023

BMW X6 M Competition comes along with X5 M Competition and shares several components

The SUV gets a fully blackened kidney grille adding sportiness and masculinity

The LED headlamps appear sleeker and sharper than before

It gets several carbon fibre trims across exterior and inside the cabin

It features sporty black alloy wheels and contrasting red brake callipers

Dimensionally, the coupe SUV remains same as the previous version

The sleek LED taillights along with circular quad exhaust vents add sportiness to the car

The contrasting cabin with black and red theme, BMW Curve Display combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system enhance the appeal

The same old 4.4-litre V8 engine now gets a mild-hybrid treatment
