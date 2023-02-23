BMW X6 M Competition comes along with X5 M Competition and shares several components
The SUV gets a fully blackened kidney grille adding sportiness and masculinity
The LED headlamps appear sleeker and sharper than before
It gets several carbon fibre trims across exterior and inside the cabin
It features sporty black alloy wheels and contrasting red brake callipers
Dimensionally, the coupe SUV remains same as the previous version
The sleek LED taillights along with circular quad exhaust vents add sportiness to the car
The contrasting cabin with black and red theme, BMW Curve Display combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system enhance the appeal
The same old 4.4-litre V8 engine now gets a mild-hybrid treatment