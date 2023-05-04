BMW has teased the EV ahead of its debut revealing the illuminated kidney grille
Dual corona ring LED headlamps are also visible in the teaser
Cabin of the car too has been teased showing the digital display that will have a highway assistant guiding the driver
The teaser also shows a digital screen spanning the dashboard and ambient lighting
BMW i5 EV comes as a pure electric iteration of the 5-Series sedan
This luxury EV would be based on the next generation BMW 5-Series sedan that will debut later this month
Expect the BMW EV to be available in two trim options initially
BMW could introduce more trims to the lineup at a later stage
It could come promising around 500 km range on a single charge