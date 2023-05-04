BMW i5 is all set to debut on May 24

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 04, 2023

BMW has teased the EV ahead of its debut revealing the illuminated kidney grille

Dual corona ring LED headlamps are also visible in the teaser

Cabin of the car too has been teased showing the digital display that will have a highway assistant guiding the driver

The teaser also shows a digital screen spanning the dashboard and ambient lighting

 Check product page

BMW i5 EV comes as a pure electric iteration of the 5-Series sedan

This luxury EV would be based on the next generation BMW 5-Series sedan that will debut later this month

Expect the BMW EV to be available in two trim options initially

BMW could introduce more trims to the lineup at a later stage

It could come promising around 500 km range on a single charge
Read more about BMW i5 EV
Click Here