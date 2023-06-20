The i5 electric sedan has been showcased as an art car at Art Basel 2023
The art on the BMW i5 has been created using artificial intelligence
This EV played the role of a car canvas as part of 'The Ultimate AI Masterpiece'
Multiple contemporary artists took part in this art car project
The art on the i5 has been created using Nvidia's AI architecture StyleGAN
This was the first time a virtual art was converted into physical car art
The i5 recently debuted as a key part of the new BMW 5 Series lineup
The EV can run 475 km range thanks to its 84.3 kWh battery pack
The BMW i5 eDrive40 pumps out 335 hp of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque
It can sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.7 seconds at a top speed of 193 kmph