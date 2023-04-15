Bentley creates exclusive Le Mans Collection Continental GT

Bentley has made a series of limited-edition Continental GT and GTCs celebrating the 20th anniversary of the brand's sixth victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
This exclusive range is going have only 48 units of the luxury cars
Both the Continental GT Coupes and Continental GTC come with an exterior paint in Verdant green with Moonbeam racing stripe
Each units is powered by Bentley's W12 engine
The 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine churns power output of 650 bhp and 900 Nm
The car can zip to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds
The model features a top speed of 335 kmph
Inside of the limited-edition models, on the fascia displays, there are six-wreath emblem inlaid into high-gloss carbon fibre which record Bentley's win at Le Mans between 1924 and 2003